Stephanie Mann of the Joplin Association for the Blind talks with Tiffany Alaniz about the organization’s semi-annual fundraiser, a Chili and Veggie Soup Feed, taking place Thursday, November 9th, at 4th & Schifferdecker. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Stephanie also shows Tiffany some of the low-vision aids that the organization is able to provide thanks to the fundraiser.