Joplin, MO The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) is excited to celebrate their 31st Annual Business EXPO, presented by Downstream Casino Resort, on January 24 at the Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion. EXPO is the region s largest annual business showcase with over 110 exhibitors. This one-day event features business-to-business hours and business-to-consumer hours. This year s theme is, Under The Big Top. Exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to come in their best circus-themed attire!

On Wednesday, January 24, the business-to-business hours are from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; admission is a business card. The business-to-consumer hours are from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; admission is $5 and children five and under get in free.

Business EXPO is made possible by the support of our presenting sponsor, Downstream Casino Resort, as well as our silver sponsor, Home Pro.

For more information, please visit https://joplincc.com/expo.