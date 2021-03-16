Jo Manhart – 60 Second Omelette

The FIVE BASIC RULES for the Missouri Egg Council 60 second-omelet, as recited by audiences before they receive their “License to Omelet”.

1) Slick bottom and sloping sides (the skillet)

2) 2 eggs and water (not milk; about 3-4 TBS water, whisked together w/eggs)

3) HOT, HOT skillet (the only egg cookery performed in such a hot skillet). Put a pat of butter in the skillet. Cook/fill, then . . .

4) Point the handle at your bellybutton. This may require a bit of explanation unless you saw the TV show. After you have cooked and filled your omelet, point the handle at your midsection. Then, whether you are right or left-handed, your omelet will, with the flip of a wrist, land in the skillet in a perfect, half-moon fold. (Watch the TV demo again)

5) “60 seconds”! If you have laid out the ingredient; cheese, cooked meat, chopped veggies (fresh spinach leaves are great), peanut butter, applesauce, whatever, you can have one omelet ready in 60 seconds.

To feed several, you should know how to SCRAMBLE EGGS!

Two eggs per person, well mixed. Can add some mile or cream if you wish; about 2 TBS per egg. Not to worry, you don’t have to measure, a guess is OK.

Larger skillet, heated (but not HOT, HOT), put butter (one pat, or more if a whole bunch of eggs) in the skillet so eggs won’t stick. Although omelets are cooked on high heat, scrambled eggs are cooked gently on moderate/low heat.

TELL FOLKS TO GET TO THE TABLE WITH A FORK IN HAND, and have a stack of plates beside the skillet Warmed plates if you really want to be elegant.

Put mixed eggs in warm skillet w/melted butter. For big ocean-wave scrambled eggs, do not stir very much. For cottage-cheese size scrambled eggs, stir frequently. When almost done, you’re welcome to stir in cheese or other goodies. Serve a portion of soft eggs to those who like them that way; for those who want their eggs well- cooked, continue in the skillet until they are not runny. You can quickly see that this method serves all parties, those runny-egg enthusiasts and the dried-out egg odd ones

I told you the eggs would be done by the time the diners got to the table, and it’s true.

Jo Manhart, The Missouri Egg Council (573)874-3138