Inaugural Cat Johnson Memorial Basketball Tournament

Please join the Emancipation Celebration Committee and Fast Break Sports for the 1st Annual Cat Johnson 5 on 5 basketball tournament April 3-5, 2020. This is going to be an exciting tournament honoring a local basketball legend.

​

The tournament will be held at the Boys & Girls club at 317 Comingo Ave. Joplin, MO. Proceeds from this charity event will go towards scholarships for local athletes.

​

Age groups: 14-16 years old (will play Friday April 3rd starting at 6:00pm)

17-21 years old

22 and over

Cost is only $175 per team. All paid teams get a free tshirt! Prizes go to top team in each age category.

Register online at www.Joplinemancipation.Com

For more information, please send us a message or call Gary Wofford (417)540-5188

Or Chalise Cooper (417)438-4980.