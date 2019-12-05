Impossible Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe

Suzie Shank with the Missouri Egg Council joins us to teach us how to make a delicious and unique pumpkin cheesecake using a blender!

IMPOSSIBLE PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

(this list for the cheesecake itself; topping recipe follows)

1 (8 oz) pkg. cream cheese, softened

¾ cup sugar

½ cup Bisquick biscuit mix

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. EACH of nutmeg, ginger and vanilla extract

1 tsp. grated orange peel

3 eggs

1 (15 oz) can plain pumpkin

Place above ingredients in a blender, blend until thoroughly mixed, pausing to scrape down the sides of the blender container occasionally. Pour into a greased 9” pie pan or 12 greased muffin tins. (to facilitate serving and cleanup if using muffin tins, OK to use cupcake liners)

Bake at 350 degrees about 45 minutes. While baking, prepare topping, ingredients listed below:

(for the topping)

1 cup sour cream

2 TBS sugar

2 tsp. Vanilla extract.

Mix, spread over the top of the slightly cooled cheesecake, whether you chose a single pan or individual muffin tins.

Refrigerate until serving time.