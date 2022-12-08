Each year, Liberty gathers nearly 200 names of elderly neighbors from local assistance agencies. As Christmas Elves, our customers and employees choose a special person from this list who could use a little joy through gifts during the holiday season. Recipients usually range from 65-85 years of age and have no family or close friends nearby during the holidays. This year, we`re returning to in-person giving.

November 21 – December 12

Pick up a wish list from our office lobby at 602 S. Joplin Avenue, Joplin;

Fill all or part of the wish list;

Return your wrapped gifts or prepaid gift card to Liberty, 602 S. Joplin Avenue,

Joplin, Missouri.

Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.