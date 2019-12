Holiday Open House, local nature activities

Kevin Badgley with the Missouri Department of Conservation joins us to talk about the Holiday Open House, and lots of other nature-related activities coming up!

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 5:00 TO 7:30 PM

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER

JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH LIGHT REFRESHMENTS AND HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS. THE WILDCAT GLADES FRIENDS GROUP NATURE STORE WILL ALSO BE OPEN FOR SHOPPING, SO YOU CAN FIND THAT PERFECT GIFT FOR THE NATURE-LOVER ON YOUR SHOPPING LIST. STOP BY ANY TIME.

MASTER NATURALIST TRAINING: PUBLIC INTEREST MEETING:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 6:30 TO 8:30 PM

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER

REGISTRATION REQUIRED (AGES 18 AND UP)

ANOTHER INTEREST MEETING WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 6:30 – 8:30 PM

COME DISCOVER HOW MISSOURI MASTER NATURALISTS MIX SCIENCE WITH SERVICE. THIS ORIENTATION MEETING IS FOR INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN JOINING THE LOCAL CONSERVATION SERVICE CHAPTER. MEMBERS VOLUNTEER AT PUBLIC EVENTS, CONDUCT EDUCATION DEMONSTRATIONS, PARTICIPATE IN FIELD TRIPS AND CITIZEN SCIENCE PROJECTS, AND HOLD SOCIAL EVENTS TIED TO A SHARED LOVE OF NATURE.

LITTLE ACORNS FURRY SCURRY:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 10:30 TO 11:30 AM.

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED (AGES 3- 6)

IF YOU’RE FURRY, YOU DON’T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT A COLD WINTER FLURRY. WANT TO KNOW WHY? THEN HURRY TO THE EDUCATION CENTER FOR THIS PROGRAM ON MAMMALS AND THEIR FUR.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14TH, 8:00 AM TO 1:00 PM

SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER

WHETHER AN EXPERIENCED BIRDER OR A BEGINNER PLEASE JOIN MEMBERS OF THE OZARK GATEWAY AUDUBON CHAPTER AND HELP COUNT BIRDS FOR THIS EXCITING AND FUN CITIZEN SCIENCE ACTIVITY. DATA COLLECTED ARE USED TO HELP TRACK LONG-TERM TRENDS IN BIRD POPULATIONS. MEET AT THE SHOAL CREEK CONSERVATION EDUCATION CENTER. VISIT THE OZARK GATEWAY AUDUBON CHAPTER ON FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION.