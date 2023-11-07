Bring your family and friends on November 11 to kick off the holiday season with us as we light our dazzling, 22-foot Christmas tree, house and grounds. An Open House will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, with the Lighting of the Tree and Grounds at 5:30 pm.

Join us at Ronald McDonald House and enjoy:

Live, festive musical performances throughout the evening

Photos with Santa (on a first come, first serve basis)

Storytime with Mrs. Claus

Children s crafts, activities and games Cocoa and cookies A signature drink for adults in an exclusive, commemorative glass (while supplies last) House tours by Santa s elves

Give a Gift of Love at https://rmhjoplin.org/rmhlights/