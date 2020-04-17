Freeman Opioid Lawsuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman health system joins 12 other Missouri hospitals in a civil lawsuit again major opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

Officials at freeman say these drug manufacturers were deceptive in their marketing to hospitals and physicians. Claiming there’s a low risk of developing dependence to opioids, while undermining risks of long-term use.

Freeman says they’ve made changes to avoid prescribing opioids whenever possible.

But that doesn’t erase the high medical costs for those who are already addicted. The goal of the suit is to secure financial funding from drug manufactures and distributors to offset the cost of treating opioid addicted patients.