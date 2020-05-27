Free Fishing Days & Black Bass Season: MO Dept. Conservation

TRY FISHING WITHOUT HAVING TO BUY A PERMIT

During the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June, any person may fish state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit, and prescribed area daily tag. However, user fees and permits may still be required at county, city, or private fishing areas. Normal regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply, too.

FIND AN AREA, USE OUR GEAR

Many conservation areas that offer Free Fishing Days programs also have gear you can use at no charge. Area Free Fishing Days programs appear on this page from April until the opportunity ends in June. For more information about Free Fishing Days, call your regional office.