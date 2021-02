JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri Southern State University announced Friday morning that it has named former Lion and Joplin High School graduate Atiba Bradley as the program's 14th head football coach in school history.

Bradley played linebacker for the Lions from 2002-05 and becomes the first graduate of Missouri Southern to lead the football program. The Lions newest hire comes to Joplin from NCAA Division II McKendree University where he was the Bearcats' defensive coordinator. Prior to that, Bradley served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NCAA Division I FCS University of South Dakota from January 2016 through December 2018. From 2013-16, Bradley was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NCAA Division I FCS Western Illinois.