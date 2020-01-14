Eileen Nichols Cooks

Eileen Nichols with the Webb City Farmer’s Market is in the studio to show us how to make the perfect Cobb Salad.

Recipe

Market Fresh Cobb Salad: Serves a Bunch! (at least 8)

Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil;

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar;

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard;

2 cloves garlic, minced;

1 tablespoon dried oregano;

1/4 teaspoon sea salt;

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper;

1/3 cup parsley, minced (market ingredient).

For the salad:

10 cups chopped greens: lettuce mix, gourmet lettuce mix, spinach, kale, mixed greens (market ingredient);

3 tomatoes, quartered (market ingredient);

1 large shallot, thinly sliced;

¾ cup crumbled blue cheese, feta or Terrell Creek chevre(about 3 ozs.);

8 ounces cooked chicken, diced, make ahead from market chicken (market ingredient);

6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped (market ingredient);

2 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered (market ingredient);

1 large avocado, diced (in season and on sale).

INSTRUCTIONS: