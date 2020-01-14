Eileen Nichols Cooks

Eileen Nichols with the Webb City Farmer’s Market is in the studio to show us how to make the perfect Cobb Salad.
Recipe
Market Fresh Cobb Salad: Serves a Bunch! (at least 8)
Vinaigrette:
1/2 cup olive oil;
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar;
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard;
2 cloves garlic, minced;
1 tablespoon dried oregano;
1/4 teaspoon sea salt;
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper;
1/3 cup parsley, minced (market ingredient).
For the salad:
10 cups chopped greens: lettuce mix, gourmet lettuce mix, spinach, kale, mixed greens (market ingredient);
3 tomatoes, quartered (market ingredient);
1 large shallot, thinly sliced;
¾ cup crumbled blue cheese, feta or Terrell Creek chevre(about 3 ozs.);
8 ounces cooked chicken, diced, make ahead from market chicken (market ingredient);
6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped (market ingredient);
2 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered (market ingredient);
1 large avocado, diced (in season and on sale).
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Make the vinaigrette. Whisk all the ingredients together in a medium bowl. Alternatively, place all the ingredients in a jar, seal, and shake to combine.
- Prepare the greens. Wash then dry very well. Toss together in a large serving bowl.
- Top with the remaining ingredients. Top the greens with the chicken, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, and shallot. You can arrange them in a pattern or pile them on top, but keep in mind that the salad will be tossed before serving.
- Toss the salad and add the dressing. Before dressing the salad, use tongs to toss everything together first. Drizzle in about half of the vinaigrette and toss. Taste and add more dressing as needed.