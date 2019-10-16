Eggs for dinner: quick n’ easy steak quesadilla

Recipe from the American Egg Board, presented by Missouri Egg Council’s Jo Manhart.

Steak and Egg Quesadilla (serves 2-3)

This goes together very quickly, if you have at hand:

1/4 pound skirt steak (or flank steak or any steak)

1 TBS butter

4 eggs, beaten eggs

2 cups grated cheese (Mexican blend, mixed cheddar, or Jack)

4 flour tortillas, medium or large

3-4 TBS vegetable oil

How to:

Slice the steak into very thin strips, “against the grain”, in medium or large skillet, fry quickly over high heat, season with salt and pepper, remove from skillet to a plate (don’t dry it out!)

Wipe skillet w/paper towel, add butter and eggs, scramble without over-cooking, since they are going to heated again. Remove from skillet, add to same plate the steak is resting in.

Wipe out the same skillet, heat to medium, add enough oil to “fry” one tortilla. Once the tortilla is heating, scatter half of the cooked steak, scrambled eggs and cheese around the top of the tortilla, place a second tortilla on top and press down firmly to hold the thing together. Cook, turning once, until both sides are golden brown and the cheese has melted. Repeat with the other tortillas and the rest of the steak/egg/cheese.

Cut into wedges and serve with your favorite salsa and/or sour cream.