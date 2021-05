COLUMBIA, Mo. - Parents and students will be paying more to attend schools in the University of Missouri System and a bill lawmakers passed during the latest legislative session could push tuition prices even higher.

Starting this fall, students that attend Mizzou, UMKC, UMSL, or the University of Missouri of Science and Technology are going to be paying more per credit hour. Before lawmakers adjourned, they sent a bill to the governor's desk, removing the limit on tuition increases by universities and colleges.