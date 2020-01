JOPLIN, Mo. — The second round of the east town preservation project land surveying was held Thursday.

Keenoy Preservation met with Joplin east town residents to learn more about the area and what makes east town specifically, so special and unique.

Keenoy Preservation is based out of St. Louis and was hired by the city to help find out more about Joplin’s history.

The surveyors say that the meetings help connect them to community members who know the area and enjoy sharing its past.