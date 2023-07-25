Dr. Stephen Matlock of Dermatology Partners (Joplin) talks about the correct amount of sunscreen to use; how often it must be re-applied to be effective; what to look for on the label; the long-term hazards of too much tanning and sunburns; and having realistic expectations about whether you can achieve complete protection from the sun.

Joplin native, Dr. Stephen Matlock graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Arkansas with a degree in biology. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine where he was awarded the Davide Pyle Academic Scholarship, the Olson Endowment Fund Medical Scholarship, and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his internship and dermatology residency at the University of Arkansas serving as medical student liaison and grand rounds coordinator. He was also chief resident in his final year.

Dr. Matlock is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and founder of the dermatology educational company Dermnemonics, LLC. He has published contributions in numerous medical journals covering topics including cosmetic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, pediatric dermatology, and inflammatory skin disease. He enjoys sharing his knowledge with students, professionals, and patients through social media and interactive online courses.