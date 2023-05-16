Teeth were designed to last a lifetime. As we age, it becomes even more important to take care of our teeth and maintain good oral habits. It`s a common misconception that losing our teeth is inevitable. By adopting healthy oral habits at home, making smart choices about diet and lifestyle, and seeking regular dental care, you can help your teeth last a lifetime.

How do our mouths change as we age?

Normal wear and tear take their toll. Certain habits, like grinding and clenching can accelerate wearing away your enamel.

Saliva production can slowdown as you age, and increases your chance of getting tooth decay. Many over-the-counter or prescription medications can cause dry mouth as a side effect.

Nerves in our teeth become smaller with age. This can make us less sensitive to pain which often indicate decay or infection.

Gums can recede from your teeth as you age. This occurs when you have periodontal or gum infections and is more likely to occur as you age.

The risk of oral cancer increases with age. Any mouth sore that does not heal in 7-10 days should be examined by a dentist. What steps can be taken to protect our teeth now and as we age?

Start your day with good oral hygienebrush, floss, and use a fluoride toothpaste at least once a day.

Prevent unnecessary wear and tear. Unlike bone which repairs itself, enamel does not. Try to keep the enamel where it is. If you grind your teeth, consider wearing a mouth guard.

Don`t use tobacco products. Tobacco users have a much higher chance of getting mouth-related cancer.

If you have a dry mouth, consider chewing sugarless gum, sucking on sugarless candy, and drinking more water to help protect against tooth decay.

See your dentist at least once a year. What if I take care of someone who is disabled or elderly? What can I do to help them maintains good oral health?

Help them start their day with good oral hygiene practices-provide reminders for brushing, flossing and using fluoride toothpaste.

If they have trouble with brushing and flossing, talk to a dentist or hygienist who can provide helpful tips or give guidance on taking a different approach.

If they are bedridden, it`s especially important to brush and floss their teeth and dentures. Bacteria from the mouth can be inhaled into the lungs and cause pneumonia.