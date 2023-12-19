Some of the oral conditions that can be attributed to stress:

Clinched jaw or grinding of the teeth.

The muscle tension people experience with anxiety frequently manifests with jaw clenching.

Stress is the most common cause of teeth grinding.

Wearing a mouth guard can prevent grinding/jaw clenching.

Canker sores.

Anxiety and stress are well-known potential causes of canker sores.

Rinsing your mouth with saltwater solution or covering canker sores with gel from the aloe vera plant can provide some relief.

While the sore heals:

Drink cold liquids through a straw.

Eat a well-balanced diet of soft foods (no sharp, processed or sugary ingredients as they can cause irritation.)

Stay away from hot, spicy and foods and drinks.

Creams with lidocaine or benzocaine may offer pain relief.

Fever blisters.

Stress can trigger cold sore or fever blister. The cold sore virus can be activated when you are under stress and form a fever blister.

Cold sore ointment, such as Abreva may shorten the duration of a cold sore.

Use lip balm to moisturize dry lips during an outbreak.

Protect your lips from the sun with a zinc oxide cream or lip balm with sunblock when you are out in the sun to protect against a cold sore.

Apply a cold, damp compress may ease symptoms and help remove crusting. A warm cloth may ease pain as well.

Creams with lidocaine or benzocaine may offer pain relief.

How can these issues be prevented during stressful times such as the holiday season?

Practice good oral hygiene. Brush twice a day/floss at least once a day;

Eat a balanced diet and moderation in eating and drinking;

Get enough sleep.