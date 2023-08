Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Movies Made About Toys:

KIDULTS: Adults who hold onto their childhood spirit thru consumer products like video games, toys, books and movies Toys.

Adult coloring books.

Adult bounce houses.

board games.

craft or building kits.

Collectibles.

video games.