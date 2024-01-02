January Event Calendar

National Introvert Week:

Extroverts:  Energized by contact. 

Introverts: Energized by space.

E: Gives breadth to life. 

I: Gives depth to life.

E: Expresses emotions. 

I: Bottles up emotions

E: Acts, then (maybe) reflects. 

I: Reflects, then (maybe) acts

E’s may seem shallow to I’s. 

I’s may seem withdrawn to E’s