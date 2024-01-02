January Event Calendar
National Introvert Week:
Extroverts: Energized by contact.
Introverts: Energized by space.
E: Gives breadth to life.
I: Gives depth to life.
E: Expresses emotions.
I: Bottles up emotions
E: Acts, then (maybe) reflects.
I: Reflects, then (maybe) acts
E’s may seem shallow to I’s.
I’s may seem withdrawn to E’s
- Dr. Karl Wendt: Introvert Week
- Lorene Bible on Anniversary of Daughter Lauria Bible’s Death
- Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU College of Dental Medicine: Effects of Holiday Stress on Oral Health
- Kevin Badgley, Missouri Department of Conservation: December Workshops at Shoal Creek Conservation & Education Center
- Pittsburg Community Theatre: A Christmas Story, the Musical