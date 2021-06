Dr. Karl: Summer Movie Series: A Quiet Place, Pt. 2

IN A POST-APOCALYPTIC WORLD, A FAMILY IS FORCED TO LIVE IN SILENCE WHILE HIDING FROM MONSTERS WITH ULTRA-SENSITIVE HEARING.

EMILY BLUNT

JOHN KRASINSKI

CILLIAN MURPHY

DJIMON HOUNSOU

NON-VERBAL COMMUNICATION

TONE POSTURE EYE-CONTACT TOUCHING

GESTURES FACIAL EXPRESSIONS

SAY THE WORD “OH” LIKE YOU ARE:

SURPRISED, AFRAID, SUSPICIOUS, DISAPPOINTED

SAY THE WORD “WELL” LIKE YOU ARE:

MAD, FLIRTING, UNSURE

SAY THE WORD “NO” LIKE YOU ARE:

REALLY MEANING IT, NERVOUS, EMBARRASSED

CAPTAIN KIRK SCREAMING AT THE HEAVENS

SAY THE PHRASE, “I’M NOT MAD AT YOU,” WITH THE EMPHASIS ON DIFFERENT WORDS.

I’M NOT MAD AT YOU.

I’M NOT MAD AT YOU.

I’M NOT MAD AT YOU.

I’M NOT MAD AT YOU.

“SOLER”

SQUARELY FACE SPEAKER

OPEN YOUR POSTURE

LEAN TOWARD SPEAKER

EYE CONTACT IS MAINTAINED

RELAX WHILE LISTENING