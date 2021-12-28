Dr. Karl – “Spiderman – No Way Home:

Spiderman No Way Home

Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains from the past that could destroy the world.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina

LIFE LESSON

Mistakes from the PAST

1) Realize that Everyone (that tries anything) Makes Mistakes

2) Mistakes can move us forward

3) Mistakes can teach us a LOT!

“The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it

Spiderman Redeems one of these early