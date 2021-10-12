Dr. Karl – No Time to Die: 007 Career Lessons

2021 Movies
“No Time to Die”
James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
STARRING:
Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas.
Actors Playing James Bond:
Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig.
007 Career Lessons From 007:
- Clothes may not MAKE the man but they matter
- A Failed Plan doesn`t necessarily mean Failure.
- Remain Calm in all Situations
- Learn to Take Risks
- Never Give up