Dr. Karl – No Time to Die: 007 Career Lessons

“No Time to Die”

James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas.

Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig.

  1. Clothes may not MAKE the man but they matter
  2. A Failed Plan doesn`t necessarily mean Failure.
  3. Remain Calm in all Situations
  4. Learn to Take Risks
  5. Never Give up

