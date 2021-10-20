Dr. Karl – Nightbooks

‘Nightbooks’ is the perfect scary movie for the young fan who is too old for Goosebumps but not quite ready for adult horror movies. It follows a boy who is captured by a young witch and agrees to tell her a new scary story that he writes each night.

Starring: David Yarovesky, Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley.

How SCARY is TOO SCARY?

