New Movies: Death on the Nile

A beautiful river cruise down the Nile is tragically interrupted when one of the passengers is found mysteriously murdered. The world`s most famous detective is enlisted to identify which one of the passengers is the killer before they strike again.

LIFE LESSON: When A Vacation Goes Wrong.

1) If it will be funny tomorrow, try to let it be funny today.

2) Be here and now. Don`t think about yesterday and tomorrow.

3) Instead of souvenirs, collect experiences, friends and beautiful memories.

4) Ride the horse in the direction it`s going