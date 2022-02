National Eating Disorder

Awareness Week

MYTHS ABOUT Eating Disorders

MYTH # 1

Eating disorders are a choice. I just need to tell my loved one to snap out of it.

MYTH # 2

Doesn`t everyone have an eating disorder?

MYTH # 3

It s just an eating disorder. That can t be a big deal.

MYTH # 4

If they insist they are fine, I should believe them.

TRUTH # 1

You CAN FIGHT BACK!!

Body Acceptance Pledge