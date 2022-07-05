2022 Summer Movies
Minions: The Rise of Gru
This film tells Gru`s Backstory: In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6, but the effort turns disastrous. Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance a villain named Wild Knuckles — and young Gru soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.
LIFE LESSON:
Family History: GENOGRAMS
- Help You Understand The Past
- Help You See The BIG Picture
- Help You Make Your Own Choices