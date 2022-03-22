Classic Films

Man of La Mancha

The humorous story of a mad (but kind and chivalrous) man who believes himself to be the brave Knight: Don Quixote. Aided by his squire Sancho, he fights windmills that are seen as monsters to save a prostitute who Quixote believes to be a beautiful, noble lady.

LIFE LESSON

How Man of La Mancha Taught A Girl with Cerebral Palsy to Dream the Impossible Dream

To dream the Impossible Dream

To Fight the unbeatable Foe.

To bear with unbearable sorrow

To run where the brave dare not goTo right the unrightable wrong

And the world will be better for this. That one man, scorned and covered with scars Still strove with his last ounce of courage. To reach the unreachable star

I believe that the world will be better, perhaps in just some small way, but better, because I have lived. Because that little girl with the scars on her legs grew up and strove with her last ounce of courage to reach the unreachable star.