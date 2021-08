Dr. Karl – Jungle Cruise

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Several people have gone to the hospital Monday evening after a severe wreck on I-70 that shut down lanes of the highway for at least three hours, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Crews first went out around 5 p.m. to the Kansas Turnpike on I-70 on reports of a crash. The wreck involved two semi-trailers and two passenger cars, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. At least one of the semis at mile marker 187 caught fire, which photos show visibly burnt the entrance ramp to the Topeka Service Area.