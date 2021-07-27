Dr. Karl: Growing Old Gracefully

2021 Summer Movies
OLD
A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.
M. Night Shyamalan
Vicky Krieps
Thomasin McKenzie
Alex Wolff
Eliza Scanlen
Emun Elliott
LIFE LESSON
How to Grow Old
Gracefully
- Get checked out
- Enjoy food and drink
- Rest and meditate
- Have fun and try new things
- Stay Connected
- Remember your youth
- Go to new places
- Get a pet