Dr. Karl: Growing Old Gracefully

2021 Summer Movies

OLD

A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

M. Night Shyamalan

Vicky Krieps
Thomasin McKenzie
Alex Wolff
Eliza Scanlen
Emun Elliott

LIFE LESSON

How to Grow Old Gracefully

  1. Get checked out
  2. Enjoy food and drink
  3. Rest and meditate
  4. Have fun and try new things
  5. Stay Connected
  6. Remember your youth
  7. Go to new places
  8. Get a pet

