Dr. Karl: Dad Jokes

Local News Today
Posted: / Updated:

Top 10 Dad jokes for Father’s Day
What do you call a fly with no wings?
A Walk

The kid said to me “Dad, what’s E.T. short for?”
To which I replied, It’s because he’s got little legs

Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon?
Great food, no atmosphere

How does NASA organize a party?
They planet

Why did the scarecrow win an award?
Because he was outstanding in his field

I didn’t mean to gain so much weight
It just happened by snaccident

What do you call a fake noodle?
Impasta

Who invented King Arthurs Round Table?
Circumference

Thanks for explaining the word many to me
It means a lot .

Dad: I hate oyings
Kids: What’s an oying?
Dad: This Joke

3 Reasons to laugh together as a family
It Unites
It created joy
It makes Memories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Today

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission