Dr. Karl: Dad Jokes

Top 10 Dad jokes for Father’s Day
What do you call a fly with no wings?
A Walk
The kid said to me “Dad, what’s E.T. short for?”
To which I replied, It’s because he’s got little legs
Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon?
Great food, no atmosphere
How does NASA organize a party?
They planet
Why did the scarecrow win an award?
Because he was outstanding in his field
I didn’t mean to gain so much weight
It just happened by snaccident
What do you call a fake noodle?
Impasta
Who invented King Arthurs Round Table?
Circumference
Thanks for explaining the word many to me
It means a lot .
Dad: I hate oyings
Kids: What’s an oying?
Dad: This Joke
3 Reasons to laugh together as a family
It Unites
It created joy
It makes Memories