Dr. Karl: Dad Jokes

Top 10 Dad jokes for Father’s Day

What do you call a fly with no wings?

A Walk

The kid said to me “Dad, what’s E.T. short for?”

To which I replied, It’s because he’s got little legs

Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon?

Great food, no atmosphere

How does NASA organize a party?

They planet

Why did the scarecrow win an award?

Because he was outstanding in his field

I didn’t mean to gain so much weight

It just happened by snaccident

What do you call a fake noodle?

Impasta

Who invented King Arthurs Round Table?

Circumference

Thanks for explaining the word many to me

It means a lot .

Dad: I hate oyings

Kids: What’s an oying?

Dad: This Joke

3 Reasons to laugh together as a family

It Unites

It created joy

It makes Memories