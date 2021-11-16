Dr. Karl – Clifford the Big Red Dog

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two incumbent Democrats who trail Republican challengers in close races in Virginia’s House of Delegates announced Tuesday that they will seek recounts, leaving control of the House in limbo.

Republicans have won 50 seats and Democrats have won 48. Republicans hold razor-thin margins in the two remaining races that are headed to a recount, according to certified results from the Nov. 2 election, leaving open a remote possibility of a 50-50 split in the chamber.