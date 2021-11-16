Dr. Karl – Clifford the Big Red Dog

As middle schooler Emily struggles to fit in, she discovers a small red puppy who unexpectedly becomes a gigantic red dog! When he attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and Clifford have to fight the forces of greed and along the way, they all learn a little about the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.
Darby Camp
Jack Whitehall
John Cleese
Izaac Wang
BIGGER isn`t always BETTER
- In Business
- In Food Portions
- In Exercise Equipment
- In Cars
- In Vacations