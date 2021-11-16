Dr. Karl – Clifford the Big Red Dog

Local News Today
Posted: / Updated:

As middle schooler Emily struggles to fit in, she discovers a small red puppy who unexpectedly becomes a gigantic red dog! When he attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and Clifford have to fight the forces of greed and along the way, they all learn a little about the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.

Darby Camp
Jack Whitehall
John Cleese
Izaac Wang

BIGGER isn`t always BETTER

  1. In Business
  2. In Food Portions
  3. In Exercise Equipment
  4. In Cars
  5. In Vacations

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Teacher Today!

Submit a Photo of Your Red, White and Blue Hero!

Local News Today

Trending Stories