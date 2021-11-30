Dr. Karl – “Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a beloved tale about six of the worst kids in the history of the world. Always in trouble, they show up at Sunday School just to steal the snacks and end up taking over the entire Christmas Pageant. They bully the church kids, rewrite the Christmas story, and set the church on fire but in the end, it`s those who thought they knew Christmas best, who learn the most. DEC 2-5

