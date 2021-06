JOPLIN, Mo. – Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community, Mercy Joplin will return to limiting each hospital patient to one visitor per day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., beginning Monday, June 28.

“The health and safety of our patients, co-workers and community are always our top priority, no question,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. “When case numbers were low, we were able to ease our restrictions somewhat and allow more visitors, which we know is important to patients and their families. Now that we have almost as many COVID-19 inpatients as we had at any point in the pandemic, we’re taking steps to make sure we’re as safe as possible.”