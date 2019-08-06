Deviled Eggs 101

Perfect deviled eggs begin with properly hard-cooked eggs. For tender whites and golden yolks, the American Egg Board recommends these two methods:

1) Boil Method: Place eggs in a saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add cold water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Heat over high heat just to boiling. Remove from the burner. Cover pan. Let eggs stand in hot water for about 12 minutes for large eggs (9 minutes for medium eggs; 15 minutes for extra large eggs). Drain. Shock the eggs in a bowl of ice water to cool them immediately.

2) Steam Method: Put an inch of water in a pot, then place a steamer basket inside. Next, bring the water to a boil. A great thing about this method is it is quick: it doesn’t take long to get the water to a boil. Gently place six eggs into the steamer and covered the pot. After 12 minutes, remove the eggs from the pot and put them straight into a bowl of ice water, as above.

Peel like a pro: Very fresh eggs can be difficult to peel. To ensure easily peeled hard-boiled eggs, buy and refrigerate them a week to 10 days in advance of cooking. This brief “breather” allows the eggs time to take in air, which helps separate the membranes from the shell. Hard-boiled eggs are easiest to peel right after cooling. Cooling causes the egg to contract slightly in the shell. To peel a hard-boiled egg, gently tap egg on countertop until shell is finely crackled all over. Roll egg between hands to loosen shell. Starting peeling at large end, holding egg under cold running water to help ease the shell off.

Traditional Deviled Egg Recipe:

12 large eggs

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons mustard

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Salt and black pepper

Paprika, for dusting

Peel the hard-cooked eggs, halve lengthwise and scoop the yolks into a medium bowl, setting the egg whites aside. Mash the yolks with the mayonnaise, mustard and cayenne; season with salt and black pepper. Spoon the yolk mixture into the egg white halves and dust with paprika.

No-mess method: Combine egg yolks and other ingredients in 1-quart plastic food-storage bag. Press out air and seal bag. Press and roll bag with hand until mixture is well blended. Push filling toward bottom corner of bag. Snip off about 1/2-inch of corner. Squeeze yolk mixture from bag into egg whites.

Picnic or tailgate tip: Prepare filling in plastic bag, as above. Carry whites and yolk mixture separately in cooler. Fill eggs on the spot, pressing filling out of snipped corner of bag.

Try these delicious deviled egg recipe variations:

· Mexican Deviled Eggs flavored with salsa, Cheddar cheese and cumin

· Greek Deviled Eggs flavored with Feta cheese, kalamata olives and Greek seasoning

· Italian Deviled Eggs flavored with Parmesan cheese, prosciutto and basil

· Crab Stuffed Deviled Eggs flavored with lump crabmeat, Dijon mustard and dill

· Avocado Ranch Deviled Eggs flavored with fresh avocados, Ranch dressing and bacon

