Savanah Mandeville with Julie Joplin Magazine joins us to talk about Joplin's first women's music & arts festival, JulieFest!

JulieFest is Joplin's first women's music & arts festival! JulieFest will feature awesome female musicians all day long plus tons of booths from local artists/crafters/makers. With Halloween right around the corner, be prepared to rock your costume. There will be a costume contest, an open mic stage, and an after party with even more live music.