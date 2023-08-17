The Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo is a Family-friendly event where you can be entertained, shop, and eat great food. This rodeo will feature championship rodeo stock and world champion contestants. Gizmo McCracken will keep you laughing throughout the night.

11th Annual Roughrider Rodeo, Friday and Saturday, August 18th & 19th, 7:00 p.m. nightly (gates open 6:00 p.m.); at Roughrider Arena, 608 Field Avenue, Neosho.

$12 Adults; $8 Children 6-12; 5 & Under Free.

See Facebook “Crowder Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo and Arena.”