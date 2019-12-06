Creative dishes for your holiday leftovers with Chef Greg

Chase & Erin are at Red Oak Steakhouse in Downstream Casino with Chef Greg Bolton to talk about creative ways to use your holiday leftovers! Chef Greg makes a variety of dishes that will wow your friends and family, using ingredients you’ll already be buying for holiday dinners.

-Turkey Gumbo: leftover turkey, green beans, corn and crudite platter

-Panko crusted fried potato cakes: leftover mashed potatoes

-Ham dressing/croutons: leftover cornbread and ham

Chef Greg’s Famous Turkey Gumbo Recipe

Plus, Chef Greg tells us about the feasts that he’ll offer at Spring River Buffet at Downstream on Christmas Day, New Years Eve & New Years Day!

Christmas Day Brunch!

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet!