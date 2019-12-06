Creative dishes for your holiday leftovers with Chef Greg

Chase & Erin are at Red Oak Steakhouse in Downstream Casino with Chef Greg Bolton to talk about creative ways to use your holiday leftovers! Chef Greg makes a variety of dishes that will wow your friends and family, using ingredients you’ll already be buying for holiday dinners.
-Turkey Gumbo: leftover turkey, green beans, corn and crudite platter
-Panko crusted fried potato cakes: leftover mashed potatoes
-Ham dressing/croutons: leftover cornbread and ham
Plus, Chef Greg tells us about the feasts that he’ll offer at Spring River Buffet at Downstream on Christmas Day, New Years Eve & New Years Day!