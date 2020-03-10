Cooking with Jo Manhart: Dutch Baby

“Dutch Baby”, not a pancake (it has high sides), not Yorkshire Pudding, or popovers, but kinda’ looks like both; versatile and good even the next day. Traditionally baked in a 10” cast iron skillet, but if you don’t have one, no worries, it works great in a pie pan, 2 quart casserole dish, even muffin tins (I understand, haven’t tried)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees, have at hand the baking dish, be it cast iron skillet, other skillet (with ovenproof handle) a glass pie plate or muffin tins. A 10” skillet will hold about 2 quarts, or 8 cups of water, if you’re wondering. Serves one lumberjack, 2 non-lumberjacks.

BATTER

3 eggs

½ cup flour (gluten-free works fine)

½ cup milk

1 TBS sugar (leave the sugar out if you don’t want a sweet pancake)

½ tsp. nutmeg (ditto)

Pinch of salt (try pinching salt, you’ll never go back!)

2-4 TBS butter (not for the blender, but for the skillet: recipe calls for 4, but many critics say 2 is quite enough)

METHOD Some critics also insist that all ingredients should be at room temperature; I have not done that, and it still looks like a Dutch Baby Pancake. However, next time I’ll try it.

Put the skillet, or whatever you have to cook this in, into the hot oven and let it pre-heat.

Put all the ingredients except the butter into the blender (or whip by hand), and mix until smooth.

Put the 2 or 4 TBS butter into the hot skillet (or whatever) and let it melt. However, do not let it turn brown. I find 4-5 minutes is enough, ‘bubbling, not brown, butter is better’.

Pour carefully but quickly the batter into the skillet or whatever. You don’t’ have to remove from oven, just pull out the rack. Slide back in and never open the door again until done.

Bake for 16-20 minutes. Don’t let the edges turn black. Take out of oven.

Into the flat part of the pancake, sprinkle powdered sugar and squeeze the juice from one lemon on top. Or, as I did on TV, use canned apple pie filling and whipped cream and/or maple syrup to enhance. Slice into wedges and serve. Forks needed unless folks decide to roll their up like a tortilla and eat ‘out of hand’.

Here are other comments (besides ‘room temperature’) that dozens of fans want you to know:

When the butter is melting in the oven, you can add sliced apples (bananas, almost any other fruit) and a sprinkling of sugar to the butter, then pour the batter over the top. The fruit will become a part of the pancake. Serve with syrup, powdered sugar, a splash of Triple Sec or Rum or not.

Some swore by applesauce and yogurt on the hot pancake.

Some used cinnamon instead of nutmeg, and as you know, others left out the spice AND the sugar. If you do not want this to be a sweet dish, just omit the sugar and nutmeg or cinnamon, and fill the center with scrambled eggs, cooked sausage or bacon, shredded cheese . . .

