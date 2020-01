Eileen Nichols with the Webb City Farmer's Market is in the studio to show us how to make the perfect Cobb Salad.

Market Fresh Cobb Salad: Serves a Bunch! (at least 8) Vinaigrette: 1/2 cup olive oil; 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar; 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard; 2 cloves garlic, minced; 1 tablespoon dried oregano; 1/4 teaspoon sea salt; 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; 1/3 cup parsley, minced (market ingredient).