Combat Vets Association Poker Run

Poker Run starting point will be the VFW Post 2590 16759 Inca Rd, Carthage, MO. 64836 First bike out at 10:00 am.

Our stops this year will be:

Tommy Hawks Axe House

Rivers Bend bar and grill resort

Joplin VFW Post 534

Hog and Hotrods Bar

Shirley’s Tavern

All hands will be drawn at the end.

The total miles @ 100 in beautiful SW Missouri, which is now HELMET FREE!!

Last bike in by 6:00 pm

NOTE: You will need to go to all the stops to get your raffle tickets for additional prizes.

This year we will be raffling off hand made Damascus knives, $1 each ticket to be sold at the stops.

Prizes this year will be: $2500 in cash and prizes.

Best hand wins $1000

Second place will be $500

Third place will be $300

Worst hand will be $200

Also, we will be giving away $100 cash at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm. and 7:00 pm

Winning hands will be announced at 7:00 pm.

For more details or to pre-register, call 417-358-4943 or go to www.bikesbluesandboom.com