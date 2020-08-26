Cheese & Egg Souffle with Jo Manhart

Jo Manhart with the Missouri Egg Council joins us with a special egg souffle recipe to feed the whole family!

How to make a Cheese Souffle

Needed: Souffle dish or straight-sided saucepan, oven preheated to 350 degrees, serves 3-4

4 large eggs, separated, whites and yolks

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

1 cup milk

Salt/pepper

About 1 cup of grated cheese, may also add:Chopped, cooked asparagus, fresh spinach, about ½ cupin addition to the cheese.

Let your imagination take over for more items

Directions:

Make a white sauce with the butter, flour, milk, salt/pepper, stir in the grated cheese and the egg yolks. Set aside

In an electric mixer, or with a strong arm and a whisk, beat the 4 egg whites into a stiff meringue.

Fold the cheese sauce into the meringue, do not over-blend, a few chunks of white meringue are OK

Pour the sauce/meringue mixture into a buttered straight-sided container; if you don’t have a regular souffle dish, a straight-sided saucepan will work.

Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes. The souffle should puff up nicely, and be lightly browned on top. Almost as soon as you take it out of the oven, it will begin to fall, so have everyone ready with forks in hand. If the souffle is soupy in the middle, serve up the cooked part and spoon the soupy sauce over the top. Nothing wasted, no failures.

Jo Manhart, the Missouri Egg Council (573) 874-3138