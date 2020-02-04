Learn how to make these delicious cheese and herb cloud eggs with Suzie Shank of the Missouri Egg Council!

Recipe:

Cheese and herb cloud eggs:

Though cloud eggs are a relatively recent social media phenomenon, they’re actually a centuries-old French dish called eggs in snow. They’re made by first separating the whites and yolks and beating the whites to stiff peaks. The whites are seasoned and then spooned into mounds on a baking sheet, where they cook briefly before the yolks are added and cooked another few minutes. The finished dish shows off the best of what eggs can offer: ethereally light, meringue-like whites and rich, creamy yolks. They’re gorgeous and much easier to make than you might think.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs;

1 pinch salt;

4 Tbsp grated Pecorino Romano cheese;

1-1/2 tsp, chopped chives;

1 tsp, chopped fresh thyme;

1/4 Tsp, black pepper, plus more for garnish.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate egg whites from yolks, and place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl.

Add salt to egg whites. Beat with an electric mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in cheese, chives, thyme, and pepper. Spoon mixture into 4 mounds on prepared baking sheet, shaping each into a circle. Make an indentation in the middle of each mound with a spoon.

Bake at 450°F for 3 minutes. Remove pan from oven (leave oven on). Gently slip 1 egg yolk into each indentation. Return pan to oven and bake until yolks are just set but still runny, 3-5 minutes. Garnish with more black pepper. Serve warm.

Serving size: 1 cloud egg