EVENT IS JULY 14-15
The Buddy Garner Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull – Carthage, Missouri.
Two nights of high horsepower fun to benefit the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners of Barton County Shrine Club.
Gates open at 4:00.
Adults: $15.00.
6-12: $5.
6 and under: free.
Two tracks set up for simultaneous pulling all night long.
Bungart Motorsports Xfactor Sleds- SMTTPA Sanctioned Event.
Midwest Pullers Assoc (Garden Tractors).
NO ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES ALLOWED,
Concession furnished by: Jasper FFA.
Proceeds are for the benefit of Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Barton County
Shrine Club activities.
https://www.facebook.com/events/725594725943076