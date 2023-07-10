EVENT IS JULY 14-15

The Buddy Garner Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull – Carthage, Missouri.

Two nights of high horsepower fun to benefit the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners of Barton County Shrine Club.

Gates open at 4:00.

Adults: $15.00.

6-12: $5.

6 and under: free.

Two tracks set up for simultaneous pulling all night long.

Bungart Motorsports Xfactor Sleds- SMTTPA Sanctioned Event.

Midwest Pullers Assoc (Garden Tractors).

NO ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES ALLOWED,

Concession furnished by: Jasper FFA.

Proceeds are for the benefit of Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Barton County

Shrine Club activities.

https://www.facebook.com/events/725594725943076