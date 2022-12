Join us for a show full of Christmas magic and cheer! We’ll follow the treasured tale of “The Night Before Christmas” with popular holiday songs and lots of dancing! Dancers from the BTC Athletics and Dance will perform and entertain throughout the show.

This event is sure to be a family favorite and the perfect way to celebrate together before Christmas!

www.btcathletics.com/dance or find us on FB

Date(s) of event Dec. 17th Time(s) of event ___10:00 am & 6:00 pm Cost to attend event $10-$12