Deedee Dowell and Chris Deitsch with Bright Futures Neosho tell us about the upcoming Point5K Circle The Square For Bright Futures and After Party.

Saturday, October 26th -Sign in/Walk up Registration @ 4pm and Run begins at 5pm -Adult $25, Student (age 5-18) $15, and leashed dog (with Adult Registration only) $10. -Neosho Historic Downtown Square