Insects: Virtual Program: Intro to Butterflies of Missouri:Register by August 20Thursday, August 20TH, - 2:00pm to 3:00pmLocation: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

One of the best things about summer in Missouri is watching the colorful flutter-dancing of butterflies in our yards, neighborhoods, and parks. But besides just bringing us pleasure, they also play an important role in our natural world. If you’d like to learn more about the importance of these brilliant beauties, join us for a virtual butterfly webinar. You’ll learn about how to identify some of our most common butterflies, their fascinating life cycles, and the best native plants for attracting them to your landscape. You must register to attend and provide a valid email to receive a link to join the program. Best for ages 16 and up.