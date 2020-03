Presented by R.E. Smith Construction Company, "Suspects & Sleuths" will feature a Kentucky derby-themed murder mystery starring Crowder College theater students; a four-course plated dinner with two entree choices; audience participation; and optional wine pull. Kentucky derby attire is encouraged but not required. Choose from two performances. $50 per person; $300 per reserved table of six. Sponsorship opportunities available. General admission opens March 1st.