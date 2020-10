Hosted by Stronghold Data, Specialty Risk Insurance, and HR Professional Solutions.

You are invited to a discussion led by Geoffrey Jennista from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Mr. Jenista serves as the Regional Cyber Security Advisor for Region VII (IA, KS, MO and NE) in the Integrated Operations Division. Based in Kansas City, KS, he supports the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) mission of strengthening the security and resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure.