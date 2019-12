Chef Greg Bolton with Downstream Casino and special guest Chef Derek Smith of Folks Folly and The Peabody. They join us to talk about Wednesday's "Feel of Beale" Southern Tasting event.

-December 11th, 5:00 pm to close 5-course meal for $79 -$20 for additional wine pairing -For Reservations call Penny Murdock 918-919-9466, exclusively at Downstream Casino Resort's Red Oak Steakhouse